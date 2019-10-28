Council approve AC Milan and Inter stadium proposal

The City Council of Milan have backed the stadium proposal made by AC Milan and Inter, while also voting to save the San Siro.

Both clubs are keen to leave the historic venue due to their reluctance to renew it, as they believe the costs are too high.

As a result they have set their sights on a new 60,000 seat stadium to be built on the current ground and surrounded by hotels, entertainment complexes and a park, which was met with resistance by the council as they don’t want the San Siro torn down.

That sentiment was reinforced at a meeting on Monday, as local council announced that the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza will remain.

A vote was also held on the proposed new stadium, which was approved with 27 in favour and 11 against, with an additional seven abstaining.

However it’s only a conditional yes as mayor Beppe Sala wants the proposal to be reviewed, as it’s been deemed to be too favourable for the clubs at the expense of the council.