Cuadrado equals Juventus Champions League record

Juan Cuadrado has equalled a record for most touches in a Champions League match for a Juventus player, during the game against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The record had stood since 2004 when the format for the competition changed to its current set up.

Data from Opta has shown that Cuadrado had 151 touches during Tuesday’s game which equals a record for a Juventus player in the competition.

Dani Alves also had 151 touches of the ball when Juventus hosted Porto in Champions League in 2017.

Cuadrado has been filling in at right-back, and with the help of Andrea Barzagli, who is now part of the backroom staff, has impressed defensively.