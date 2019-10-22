Dabo: Atalanta could draw in Manchester, you never know in football

Former Atalanta and Manchester City midfielder Ousmane Dabo believes his former sides’ Champions League meeting on Tuesday could end all square.

La Dea have fallen to two defeats in their first two Champions League games, but the Frenchman wouldn’t be surprised to see them leave Manchester with a result.

“It could end 1-1,” he said to Tuttomercatoweb.

“Last year Lyon won at the Etihad and in football you never know.”

Both sides like to play on the front foot and take the game to the opponent, and Dabo sees similarities in their respective games.

“Yes [they are similar teams],” he added, “I really like their mentalities.

“They always play open and really well.

“Gian Piero Gasperini reminds me of Genoa when he was there and I was in Italy. We always struggled against them at Lazio.”

Pushed to pick two players who could decide the game, Dabo chose one from each team.

“I’d say [Papu] Gomez for Atalanta and [Kevin] De Bruyne for City.”