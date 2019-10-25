D’Aversa: Parma will be brave against Inter and try to win

Parma boss Roberto D’Aversa has called for bravery from his players ahead of their trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this weekend.

The Crociati are sitting in eighth place in Serie A, but will come up against it when they take on Inter on Saturday evening.

“The match tomorrow is important like they all are,” he said at his Friday press conference.

“We’ll play against a very strong side. I want us to be brave and look to put them in difficulty while trying to get a result.”

Parma strolled to a resounding 5-1 defeat of Genoa last time out at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but they’ll need a different performance in Milan.

“There was a lot of satisfaction with winning at home and staying focused for the following game,” D’Aversa added.

“We’ll need balance, intelligence and desire regardless of who plays.

“We look to approach every game with the aim of winning. Nothing is impossible in football.”