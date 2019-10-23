De Laurentiis: Ibrahimovic to Napoli is more than a suggestion, it’s my wish

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping to bring Zlatan Ibrahmovic to the Stadio San Paolo.

The Swede’s contract in Major League Soccer will see him free to leave this winter, and he could be set for a Serie A return.

“Ibrahimovic at Napoli isn’t a suggestion, but it’s a desire,” he said.

“He’s a friend. I met him as a normal person, not as a footballer, because we were at the same hotel in Los Angeles.

“I invited him to dinner with his wife and children and we enjoyed a nice evening together.

“He’s been talking about it for a few months, so it’s more than a suggestion. We could say it’s my wish.”