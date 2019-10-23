De Laurentiis: Mertens and Callejon can go if they want

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said that both Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon are free to leave if they find a club who will pay them more.

Both are to be offered contract renewals by the Partenopei this week, and De Laurentiis believes that he’s set to put a more than acceptable offer on the table.

“For now, let’s be quiet,” he told Hangar 7.

“After the game we’ll sit, talk and make an offer to renew. They’re both super well paid.

“If they find a club who will pay them more then they can go.”

Mertens joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013 and has gone on to score 114 goals for the club in 291 appearances, now within touching distance of Diego Maradona and their record goalscorer Marek Hamsik.

Callejon, meanwhile, arrived from Real Madrid that same year. He’s played 314 times for the club, scoring 79 and assisting 72.