De Laurentiis: Napoli are fed up with buffoon referees, they’d be peeling potatoes if it wasn’t for us

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was outraged after Napoli’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta on Wednesday, in which La Dea scored a controversial late equaliser.

The Partenopei wanted a penalty for what they deemed to be a foul on Fernando Llorente by Simon Kjaer, but nothing was given and Atalanta went down the other end and scored.

Napoli’s players and coaching staff then lost their heads, with Carlo Ancelotti being shown a red card by referee Pino Giacomelli.

“The referees would be peeling potatoes without us,” a seething De Laurentiis said afterwards to Sky Sport Italia.

“If there’s VAR it makes no sense to add eight minutes because all that happened was pushing and shouting.

“And who is this buffoon of a referee who sends off a gentleman like Ancelotti?

“We’re fed up. We’re tired of paying for this level of officiating.”