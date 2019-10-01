De Ligt: Getting a cleansheet makes Juventus’ win even better

After Juventus brushed Bayer Leverkusen aside on Tuesday evening, Matthijs De Ligt felt it was a good win given the fact the Bianconeri also managed a cleansheet.

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring 17 minutes in with a lovely finish from range, he then provided the assist for Federico Bernardeschi just after the hour mark. Cristiano Ronaldo completed the victory with a late third.

“It was a really important win today,” De Ligt told reporters, including Forza Italian Football. “We knew we had to win after drawing in Madrid and yet winning 3-0 with a cleansheet is a better win.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game against Inter, De Ligt will of course face his Netherlands teammate Stefan De Vrij, and doesn’t think there are any favourites for the game.

“I don’t think you can say who are the favourites right now,” De Ligt went on. “Inter have had a great start to the season, and we have also had a good start.

“One draw and the rest are all victories. It’s going to be a big match and I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can win the game.”

“It’s really nice, really nice [to play against De Vrij], obviously on the pitch we aren’t friends, but off the pitch he is a good friend of mine. So it’ll be really nice to play against him.”