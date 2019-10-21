De Roon: Manchester City stronger than Juventus and Napoli

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon believes Manchester City have something more to offer than Juventus and Napoli ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri currently sit bottom of Group C after falling to back-to-back defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.

As a result three points are a must on Tuesday against City at the Etihad Stadium, but De Roon is aware of the quality at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

“We’ve prepared well in order to play against them and we know their strength,” he told the assembled press on Monday.

“We’ve already played against strong sides like Juventus and Napoli, but City have something more.

“We have to play the game and then we’ll see. We have to believe in our play and our quality.”

The other Group C matchup on Tuesday sees Shakhtar Donetsk play host to Dinamo Zagreb.