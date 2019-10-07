Di Francesco out at Sampdoria

Sampdoria are in the market for a new coach after Eusebio Di Francesco and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

The Blucerchiati have struggled in Serie A thus far, notching six defeats in seven matches.

Despite a tough schedule to open the season, Samp have scored just four goals to go along with 16 conceded – the most out of all 20 teams.

“President Massimo Ferrero and U.C Sampdoria announce that they have reached a mutual agreement with Eusebio Di Francesco and his staff to stop their professional relationship,” read a statement on the Sampdoria website.

“The president and his assistants thank Di Francesco and his staff for the work done and for their understanding.”

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Di Francesco will receive the full €1.8 million of his salary for this season while canceling the remaining two years of his deal.

Stefano Pioli was the favourite to take over, but with reports linking him with a move to Genoa, it appears Giuseppe Iachini is now the likeliest candidate to take the Sampdoria job.