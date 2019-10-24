Donati warns Lazio: The atmosphere at Celtic Park is special and can decide the game

Former Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati has sent a warning to Lazio ahead of their Europa League meeting on Thursday night.

The Italian has urged caution from the Biancocelsti and believes the atmosphere in Scotland can decide the game in favour of the hosts.

“We played against Celtic in Glasgow and lost 3-1,” Donati said to Tuttomercatoweb.

“What’s said about Celtic Park and its atmosphere is clearly true. Games there are special.

“You can breathe it in the air. It’s incredible. The support give the team that little bit extra.

“When you look at the teams, Lazio are better in terms of individual talent, but the atmosphere weighs on the game and can play a part.”