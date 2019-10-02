Donnarumma rejects new AC Milan offer

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mino Raiola have turned down a proposed new contract put on the table for the goalkeeper by AC Milan.

The Italian is currently under contract until 2021 but the Rossoneri want to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Milan have offered to extend his current contract by two years and to increase his salary to €6 million a season, but the proposal hasn’t been deemed enough by Raiola.

Now 20, Donnarumma has been a big name around Europe for a number of years now and he came close to leaving the club in 2017 when contract talks previously broke down, only to sign a new deal at a later date.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all been in for him and the French side were even willing to pay about €60 million for him this summer but an agreement wasn’t reached between the two clubs.