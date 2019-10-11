Drogba calls Inter’s Lukaku one of world’s best

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has labelled Inter striker Romelu Lukaku as one of the world’s best after his recent exploits for Belgium.

The 26-year-old was part of the Red Devils’ impressive 9-0 victory over San Marino on Thursday that saw them book their place at Euro 2020.

Lukaku hit the back of the net twice to take his international tally to 51 goals and become the first Belgian to eclipse the 50 mark, which resulted in Drogba heaping praise on his former Chelsea teammate.

“There was a good relationship between us at Chelsea,” he told HLN. “He knew everything about me and I viewed him as a son.

“We got along well thanks to his character, as he wants to learn and always asks for advice. We talk to each other all the time.

“The criticism he receives? It shows that he is one of the best in the world, even though he has ample room for improvement.”

Lukaku has so far netted three goals in eight matches in all competitions for Inter this season.