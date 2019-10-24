Dzeko: Unacceptable penalty against Roma

Roma striker Edin Dzeko stated the penalty awarded to Borussia Monchengladbach was unacceptable after the Giallorossi were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Europa League clash.

Three points looked certain for the Lupi after Nicolo Zaniolo put them ahead with a header, only for those hopes to be dashed deep into stoppage time by referee Willie Collum.

The Scot called a handball against Chris Smalling, only for replays to show it clearly hit the Roma man in the face.

“It’s a serious mistake that can’t happen at this level as it changes everything,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“The group would have been easier with a win today and I can’t understand why the referee was so sure as he couldn’t have seen the contact from where he was standing.

“The referee kept insisting it was a penalty and I told him it was his face and not his hand. You could see that Smalling’s face was still red from where the ball hit him.

‘You can’t give a penalty like that in the 95th minute. It’s unacceptable. We ran no risks in the second half and we lost two points.”

Despite dropping two points, Roma currently sit top of Group J with five points from three matches.