Early signs positive after Hysaj scare

Elseid Hysaj suffered a horror fall in Napoli’s scoreless draw at Torino on Sunday evening in an incident that caused a scare for the Partenopei.

The Albanian had to be stretchered off in the 34th minute at the Stadio Olimpico after coming over Cristian Ansaldi to land extremely awkwardly on his upped back and neck.

Hysaj lost his balance and although Ansaldi tried to grab him, he came down and bent his neck horrifically.

The pictures set off panic in the Italian media, but Sky Sport Italia’s early reports suggest that the initial tests done in the dressing room are favourable and a serious injury appears to have been ruled out.

“Everything is under control,” explained Sky.

“He suffered a bad blow after a fall and lacked oxygen. They’re examining him in the dressing room but no specific problem has been identified.”