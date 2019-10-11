Emre Can: I’m not happy at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has made it clear he isn’t happy at the club, though he is hopeful of seeing the pitch more often after the international break.

The German was left out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad, and his search for regular playing time hasn’t been helped by the fact he has yet to start a Serie A match.

With just 78 minutes played off the bench so far this campaign, Can didn’t hide his disappointment with how things have gone so far, though he hopes things will change in the near future.

“I’m not happy [at Juve] right now,” he told reporters after Germany’s 2-2 draw with Argentina.

“I’m not playing a lot at the moment. I played regularly last season, especially in big games and I played well.

“I haven’t had a chance this season but I think that when I return to the club that I’ll have a shot at playing again.

“I’m definitely grateful to Joachim Low because I haven’t played much and he still called me up.

“That’s why I was happy to have played again.”

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has so far used 21 different starters this season with Emre Can, Daniele Rugani, Mario Mandzukic and third-goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio the only players yet to feature from the first minute.