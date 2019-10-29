Fiorentina star handed three-match ban

Fiorentina will be without Franck Ribery for three matches as the Frenchman was punished for his behaviour after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

La Viola were angered by the referee Marco Guida’s refusal to use VAR in the lead-up to the Biancocelesti’s second goal, as Jordan Lukaku appeared to foul Riccardo Sottil.

Ribery was particularly incensed by the decision, as video caught the Frenchman pushing official Matteo Passeri after the match.

As a result the winger was hit with a stiff ban on Monday, with the FIGC announcing he will be suspended for the next three matches.

The Giudice Sportivo found that Ribery approached the match official in a threatening and disrespectful manner, along with using an arm to push the official’s chest.

That means he will miss matches against Sassuolo, Parma and Cagliari, along with being forced to pay a €20,000 fine.