Fiorentina v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will want to bounce back from their midweek loss in Glasgow when they take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

If Fiorentina are to add to Lazio’s recent troubles they’ll probably need to score twice, as the Biancocelesti have scored in each of their last 11 games against La Viola, winning seven of those.

But, that said, Fiorentina have kept a clean sheet in their last two Serie A games.

Lazio haven’t had the best of starts to this Serie A season. They’ve only won three games so far, their worst haul at this stage since 2013/14, when they finished the season 9th.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Ribery

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile