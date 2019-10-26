Fiorentina v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Fiorentina and Lazio meet in Sunday night’s standout Serie A clash (20:45) at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Ribery.

Unavailable: Rasmussen.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Berisha.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina have conceded goal in each of their last 11 Serie A meetings against Lazio: they have lost seven games in the process (W2 D2).

– Only two of the last 17 Serie A meetings between Fiorentina and Lazio at the Franchi have ended level, with one of those stalemates coming last time out (1-1).

– After having won only one of their previous 17 Serie A home games (D10 L6), Fiorentina have won their last two such matches.

– Fiorentina have kept a clean sheet in their last two Serie A games: they last registered three in a row in April 2018 (four).

– Lazio have only won three league games so far, their worst haul at this stage of the competition since 2013/14, when they finished the season in ninth place.

– Lazio are winless in their last three Serie A away games (D1 L2): the last time they failed to win four in a row was back in March 2016 (six successive draws).

– Fiorentina have scored seven of their 12 Serie A goals this season from set-piece situations (58%), the highest percentage in the competition.

– Fiorentina defender Martin Caceres, who played 10 league games for Lazio in 2018, scored his first Serie A goal on his competition debut against the Biancolesti in September 2009 for Juventus, while his last goal in the top flight was for Lazio against Fiorentina back in April.

– With his brace against Atalanta, Ciro Immobile (76 goals) has become the fifth highest scorer for Lazio in Serie A history – he is now only one goal away from Giorgio Chinaglia (77).

– Luis Alberto scored his only Serie A brace for Lazio against Fiorentina at the Franchi, in April 2018.