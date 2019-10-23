Flamengo ready to sign Gabigol permanently

Gabriel Barbosa is unlikely to return to Inter with Flamengo set to spend €22 million to sign him permanently.

The Brazilian has been in fine form back in his native country this season, scoring 19 goals in 20 Brazilian Serie A appearances, as well as scoring five in ten Copa Libertadores matches.

According to Fox Sports, Flamengo are ready to put a €22m offer on the table to Inter, and the player has no plans to return to Europe.

The same source have reported that the forward has turned down an offer from a European side and intends to stay with Flamengo.

Gabigol made ten appearances for Inter in his brief stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, though he only accumulated 111 minutes as most of those came as a substitute.

He managed just one goal for the Nerazzurri.