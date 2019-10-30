Fonseca: Change in attitude was key to Roma victory

Following his side’s resounding 4-0 Serie A victory over Udinese on Wednesday, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca pointed to a change in mentality as the reason for an upturn in form.

The Giallorossi played much of the match at the Dacia Arena with 10 men, but never looked in doubt as Nicolo Zaniolo’s first half goal was followed up by strikes from Chris Smalling and Justin Kluivert.

Aleksandr Kolarov’s penalty sealed victory for the impressive Lupi, who have moved on from an opening day 3-3 collapse against Genoa under Fonseca to move into fourth.

“This is the team spirit that we want, even with 10 men we created plenty and showed great character and attitude for an important victory,” the Portuguese tactician declared in his post match press conference.

“It [the draw against Genoa] was an important moment for us to understand that the attitude in the group was not one with which we could win and the team have changed. The players understood that playing with heart is crucial, it is important to fight and I think we have changed mentality.”

Roma will look to close the gap further when they welcome third-place Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday in Serie A.