Fonseca praises Roma players for overcoming fatigue to beat AC Milan

Paulo Fonseca was left delighted by the efforts of his tired Roma squad after they beat AC Milan 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Giallorossi have been decimated by injuries recently, as well as having a hectic fixture calendar between Europa League and domestic fixtures.

“We can’t forget that we have always played with the same players over the last few games and it’s not easy to always press,” Fonseca told the press.

“It’s normal that when you’re tired the team can drop off. Milan haven’t played midweek and we have. We deserved it, but we already need to start thinking about the next game. ”

Gianluca Mancini has been fielded as a central midfielder in Roma’s last two games in the midst of an injury crisis and Fonseca admitted he has been surprised by how well the former Atalanta man has coped in the role.

“At the moment we don’t have any other options, but I have to say he’s surprised me in that position, he’s a great player,” Fonseca said.