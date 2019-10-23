Forza Italian Football’s Vito Doria speaks to Sampdoria about his love of the Blucerchiati

Supporting a Serie A side from overseas is never easy, even less so when it’s from as far away as Australia.

Modern technology, subscriptions to streaming services and social media helps, but pledging support to a team on the other side of the world requires maximum commitment.

Forza Italian Football‘s Vito Doria knows that more than most others, and he had his love for Sampdoria recognised on a recent trip to Italy.

Spending a month in Europe, and much of that on the Italian peninsula, Vito attended a number of football matches, including two Samp games, and also passed some of his time in Genoa.

While travelling around the country, Vito was contacted by the Blucerchiati and interviewed about his love for the club.