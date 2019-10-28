Furious Balotelli smashes photographer’s camera after substitution

Mario Balotelli’s anger got the better of him in Genoa on Saturday evening as he kicked and broke a photographers camera after being taken off in Brescia’s 3-1 defeat.

Brescia led 1-0 but Thiago Motta – debuting on the Grifone bench – made three changes who each went on to score to turn the game around.

With the score at 1-1 in the 72nd minute Eugenio Corini opted to remove the forward for Alfredo Donnarumma. The Italy international lashed out, kicking a camera against the pitch side advertisements.

Its owner, Massimo Lovati, took to Instagram to share the story of what happened and assured that the player will cover the costs of the damages.

“When Balotelli was called to the bench he used the camera as a football and kicked it against the billboards,” he wrote.

“The ball boy who saw it called me immediately to tell me what had happened. I found the camera visibly damaged and it wasn’t working.

“Imagine letting your frustration out on someone else’s work tools! These are very delicate things.

“I’m angry. Respect, you have to have respect for people and their work tools.”