Galliani distances himself from son’s AC Milan criticism

Former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has distanced himself from son Gianluca’s stinging criticism of the club.

The Rossoneri recently sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after just seven games, replacing him with Stefano Pioli.

Milan fans let their displeasure be known with the hashtag #PioliOut, and it appears Gianluca Galliani is also disillusioned with how things are going at the once mighty club.

“Directors with a big salary that is unique in world football who always dump responsibility on to coaches and players without taking any themselves,” he wrote, taking a stab at management rather than the revolving door of coaches at the club.

Adriano Galliani played down the comments, stating that his son speaks for himself.

“My son is an adult and makes his own decisions,” he told ANSA. “I certainly didn’t inspire those words and they don’t reflect my thoughts.”