Gasperini: Atalanta lost heavily against Manchester City, but there were positives to take

Gian Piero Gasperini wasn’t entirely disheartened despite Atalanta’s 5-1 defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

La Dea led at the Etihad Stadium through a Ruslan Malinovskyi penalty, but they stay bottom of the group still pointless after three games.

“It’s clear that it’s a heavy result,” Gasperini said at his post-match press conference, “but there are some very good things that we can take.

“Maybe we could have held onto the lead longer. I was angry with conceding two goals in such a short time, especially the penalty.

“We could have conceded another way, but not like that.”

Pep Guardiola had praise both before and after the match for Atalanta, but Gasperini wasn’t in the mood to accept his kind words afterwards.

“I find it hard to comment on City in a way that you haven’t,” he said.

“I only regret conceding some the goals in the way we did, but for the others we conceded because of their quality.

“We need these kind of games.”