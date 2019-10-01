Gasperini: Atalanta proved they can compete at Champions League level despite defeat

Gian Piero Gasperini believes that Atalanta have proven themselves of being at the level required to play in the Champions League despite them falling to another defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening.

Duvan Zapata headed La Dea in front in the first half but the Ukrainians turned the game on its head before Manor Solomon scored a late winner in the final seconds.

It was another case of Champions League heartache for Atalanta as they blew a 1-0 lead to lost 2-1 in the dying seconds against Shakhtar.@ConJClancy is at the San Siro for #FIFattheGames Report ? https://t.co/IuvfMk1p0q#AtalantaShakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/PsDEOQByw9 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) October 1, 2019

“We were at the right level this evening,” he responded when asked what his side were missing to make the step up in Europe.

“The result runs the risk of making you think otherwise. We were at least on par with Shakhtar, if not better on a number of occasions.

“We suffered a defeat five seconds from the end, and I take blame for that.”

Pushed again on what was missing, the Atalanta boss was keen to draw attention back to what was an entertaining game at the Stadio San Siro.

“It was a great game played by two teams who only had intentions to win,” he said.

“It was a balanced game but, from our point of view, we didn’t win the second balls in the second half.

“We both tried to win, it was a very good game on a technical level too and these games are always on the wire and decided by finer details.

“Both the Shakhtar coach and I can leave satisfied.”

Josip Ilicic missed a first-half penalty to give Atalanta the lead and his head dropped from there but Gasperini backed his player and had positive words about his performance.

“He had a good game,” Gasperini explained.

“Maybe the penalty took away some of his morale, because he’s that kind of player.

“But he did some things that were undoubtedly good. He can’t always last the 90 minutes, but I have to say that about all of the attackers, it’s not easy.”