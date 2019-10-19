Gasperini warns of Manchester City speed ahead of Champions League clash

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted he is wary of Manchester City’s speed ahead of their Champions League meeting on Tuesday.

La Dea travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions on the back of defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening two group games.

Gasperini’s side threw away a three-goal half time lead away to Lazio to draw 3-3 in Rome on Saturday, but the coach is determined that his side hold their own in Manchester.

“Manchester City are a great team, one of the candidates to win the Champions League,” Gasperini told the press.

“They have speed that is hard to come by in Italy. We will go there with clear heads but also with a certain ambition.

“From here on in we want to give a good impression of ourselves in the Champions League and also get some points on the board.

“You need to have these confrontations to grow, also in the league and you saw that today as well. The technical quality of the group has gone up.”