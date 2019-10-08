Gattuso in talks to take over at Sampdoria

Sampdoria are reportedly in advanced talks with Gennaro Gattuso as they look to fill their vacant coaching position.

The former AC Milan midfielder was let go by the Rossoneri over the summer, and recent reports had linked him with a move to Genoa.

However the Grifone are now willing to stick it out with coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, opening the door for Sampdoria to move for the 41-year-old.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Gattuso met with owner Massimo Ferrero on Tuesday, and a one-year contract has been offered.

The Blucerchiati are also willing to let the tactician operate freely in the January transfer window.

However, Gattuso is reportedly taking his time to make a decision, with the report suggesting it’s still 50/50 over whether he will accept the move.

Should the former Milan man turn down the offer, it’s believed Sampdoria would turn their attention to former Albania coach Gianni De Biasi.