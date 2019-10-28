Gazidis doubles down on AC Milan’s commitment to youth

AC Milan are fully committed to their long-term plan of developing younger players into stars, the club’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis has admitted.

That has borne very little fruit for the Rossoneri recently, with the club toiling in Serie A, where they sit 13th after nine games, a torrid start that cost Marco Giampaolo his job.

Speaking at the club’s shareholders meeting at Casa Milan on Monday, Gazidis insisted that the club will not waver from their youth first policy, although he did acknowledge that they would remain semi-interested in veteran players.

“It has been a disappointing start to the season for us but Stefano Pioli has our full support,” Gazidis stated.

“It was painful for us not to take part in the Europa League but we need to improve the team and keep our costs under control.

“We have a clear strategy and that is investing in young players. We have done that, for example, with Ismael Bennacer, Krzystof Piatek, Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez.

“It doesn’t mean that we won’t invest in experienced leaders like [Gonzalo] Higuain and we will do that again if the right opportunity arises. Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are doing a great job but it will take time.

“If we burn money on declining players then we will not only have financial but also technical problems.”

At the meeting on Monday, Milan announced losses of €145m, which is the highest amount for one financial year in the history of the club.