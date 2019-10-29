Gazidis: I’m not foolish and it won’t be easy, but I believe in AC Milan returning to past glories

AC Milan executive Ivan Gazidis is under no illusions about the difficulty of the job at hand at the Stadio San Siro, but he’s confident of returning the club to their former glories.

Gazidis arrived in Milan from Arsenal and although things aren’t quite going to plan at the moment, he thinks better times are to come.

“I joined Milan because I care about this club and I believe in the importance and the beauty of this project – to restore Milan as a progressive beacon of football around the world,” Gazidis said on Monday.

“I’m not foolish enough to think that it will be quick or easy, and I don’t believe that any of you are either.

“But I believe in this club. Our fans have been wonderful. I understand their doubts, I know that there have been false dawns before and that patience is difficult.”