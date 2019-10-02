Genk v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Genk welcome Napoli to Belgium for their Champions League Group E, Matchday 2 encounter, the first meeting between the two sides.

Napoli claimed the scalp of Liverpool, defeating the English club for the second season running in the group stage, while Genk slipped to a 6-2 defeat at Salzburg on Matchday 1.

The Partenopei picked up only two points away from home in last season’s group stage, and are without a win in seven away matches in the Champions League.

Genk: Coucke, Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumi, Uronen, Berge, Hrosovsky, Ito, Hagi, Bongonda, Samatta

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz; Lozano, Milik