Incoming Genoa coach plans to deploy bizarre 2-7-2 formation

Former Paris Saint-Germain Under-19 tactician Thiago Motta is expected to replace Aurelio Andreazzoli as Genoa coach and he’s planning to implement an eccentric 2-7-2 formation with a goalkeeper operating as a midfielder.

The Grifone are one point off bottom place in the Serie A table, which is occupied by city rivals Sampdoria, and the 37-year-old plans to use his unconventional methods with the club he played for in the 2008/09 season.

“The goalkeeper counts as one of the midfield seven,” Motta said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in November 2018,

“For me, the attacker is the first defender and the goalkeeper is the first attacker.”

His comments became more perplexing though as he claimed that he disliked the idea of using numbers.

“I don’t like the numbers of the field because they trick you. You can be super offensive with a 5-3-2 and defensive in a 4-3-3,” Motta added.

“I had a game a while ago where the two full-backs ended up playing as the No.9 and No.10.”