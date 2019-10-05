Genoa v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Genoa host AC Milan at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night in a battle between two of Serie A’s struggling clubs.

Milan have won four of their last five Serie A games against Genoa, drawing the other, though the Rossoblu have picked up four points in their first three home matches this season.

Krzysztof Piatek played 19 Serie A games with Genoa last season, scoring 13 goals. The now Milan striker has netted two goals so far in this Serie A campaign.

Genoa: Radu; Romero, C. Zapata, Criscito; Ghiglione, Lerager, Radovanovic, Schone, Pajac; Kouame, Pinamonti

AC Milan: Reina, Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Bonaventura