Genoa v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Genoa host AC Milan on Saturday for their 20:45 kick-off at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Probable Formations

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu; Romero, Zapata, Criscito; Ghiglione, Schone, Radovanovic, Lerager, Pajac; Pinamonti, Kouamé.

Unavailable: Sturaro, Goldaniga.

Milan (4-3-2-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Paquetá, Leao, Piatek.

Unavailable: Caldara

Suspended: Musacchio

Key Statistics

– AC Milan have won four of their last five Serie A games against Genoa (D1), keeping four clean sheets in the process. They had lost four of their previous five against Rossoblu (W1) in Serie A before this current run.

– Genoa and AC Milan have drawn only once in their last 12 Serie A meetings at Ferraris, this after registering six consecutive draws previously.

– Genoa have won only one of their first six games in this Serie A campaign (D2 L3), conceding 13 goals in the process. Only on two occasions have the Rossoblu conceded more goals in their first six games of a Serie A season, in 1957/58 (16) and in 1939/40 (14).

– Genoa have picked up four points in their first three home Serie A games (W1, D1, L1); they had won their first three home matches in Serie A last season.

– AC Milan have lost four of their first six Serie A matches (W2); only once in their Serie A history have the Rossoneri lost five of their first seven games in a single season (in the 1938/39 under József Bánás).

– AC Milan have won only three of their last nine away Serie A games (D1, L5), as many wins as they mustered in their previous four away league matches (D1).

– Genoa have conceded the most goals (nine) in the second half in this Serie A campaign, while only Inter have shipped fewer goals than AC Milan in the first half (one).

– No side has scored fewer goals from open play than AC Milan (two) in Serie A this season, while last season the Rossoneri had already found the net 11 times after the same number of games.

– Riccardo Saponara has scored three goals against AC Milan, his favourite target in Serie A. Genoa’s midfielder also played his first eight matches in the competition with the Rossoneri.

– Krzysztof Piatek played 19 Serie A games with Genoa, scoring 13 goals. Milan’s striker has netted two goals in this Serie A campaign, while last season he found the net eight times with the Rossoblu after his first six appearances.