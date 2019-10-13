Gervinho renews at Parma

Parma have renewed Gervinho’s contract, keeping the Ivorian at the Stadio Ennio Tardini until 2022.

Gervinho joined the Crociati in the summer of 2018 and made 30 Serie A appearances in 2018/19 as they returned to the top tier, scoring 11 goals in the process.

“Parma Calcio 1913 is delighted to announce that Kouassi Gervais Yao has extended his contract with the Club until 30.06.2022,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

The forward has appeared in each of the Gialloblu’s seven games this season but is yet to score in Serie A, having had as many as three goals ruled out after VAR consultation.

He did, though, score twice in their Coppa Italia win over Venezia in mid-August.