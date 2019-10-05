Giampaolo: AC Milan flicked a switch at half time

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS (Genoa) – After a miraculous second half comeback over Genoa, AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo admitted that going in at half time behind was hard for the team.

Lasse Schone put Genoa ahead just before half time, but after the break Milan came back and were in front after Theo Hernandez and a Franck Kessie penalty turned the game on it’s head.

Pepe Reina was at fault for Genoa’s first but redeemed himself when he saved a Schone penalty in the dying minutes to ensure the game ended 2-1.

“I didn’t ask for finesse from the players, I wanted something concrete,” Giampaolo told the press. “At times like this you have to rely on team spirit, and when we went behind at the interval it wasn’t easy at all.

“The team then flicked the switch and got their heads together.

“On a psychological level it wasn’t easy, but the team responded extraordinarily.”

The half time substitutions of Rafael Leao and Lucas Paqueta, for Hakan Calhanoglu and Krzysztof Piatek, changed the game, with the Brazilian’s quick thinking leading to Theo’s goal.

“I won’t criticise any of my players,” Giampaolo said. “Not those to started, or those to came on later

“I will recognise that those who came on did well. I will always defend Piatek, and I took him off as we needed something different.

“Suso played a great game, I loved it. Leao can play all along the frontline, and that balance has to be found depending on the circumstances.”