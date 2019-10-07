Giampaolo nearing exit as AC Milan close in on Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti’s time without a club looks set to end with word that AC Milan are closing in on a deal to land the former Inter boss.

Despite leading the Rossoneri to a 2-1 victory over Genoa on Saturday, it appears management is ready to cut the cord on Marco Giampaolo after just seven matches.

As a result Milan have set their sights on landing Spalletti, who is still under contract at rivals Inter despite being sacked over the summer.

Sky Sport Italia reports Elliott Management and Suning Group are both at work to reach a settlement that would allow the 60-year-old to take over at the San Siro.

Tuttomercatoweb.com reports Spalletti’s deal with Inter could be terminated for €2.5 million, thus allowing him to join the Rossoneri once they make Giampaolo’s departure official.

The report also states that Spalletti is looking for a two-year contract with an option for a third that would pay him €4m a season with Milan.

It’s believed Elliott are ready to agree to these terms as they are not keen on bringing in a temporary option for the remainder of the season.