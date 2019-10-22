Guardiola: Atalanta can still go through, they made Manchester City suffer

Pep Guardiola believes that Atalanta are more than capable of fighting back to progress from their Champions League group despite still waiting on their first point.

Manchester City fell behind to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in England on Tuesday night, but raced back to win 5-1.

“Atalanta can win all of the games they have left,” Guardiola said at his post-match press conference.

“The group doesn’t seem so strong, but it is and Atalanta aren’t here by chance.

“It’s not easy for them to win three games in a row, but I have a lot of admiration for this team. It’s strange that they have no points when you see how they play.

“They made us suffer a lot in the first half. A lot. They’re a provincial team and they’ve shown a lot of courage here.”