Higuain inspires Juventus to Bayer Leverkusen win

Gonzalo Higuain was instrumental as Juventus extended Bayer Leverkusen’s winless run in Italy to six matches thanks to a 3-0 Champions League win on Tuesday evening.

Just over 34,000 fans saw the Argentine open the scoring 17 minutes in with a lovely finish from range, he then provided the assist for Federico Bernardeschi just after the hour mark. Cristiano Ronaldo completed the victory with a late third.

Following heartbreak against Atletico Madrid, Juventus got back to winning ways at the Allianz Stadium, and are now level atop Group D with their Matchday 1 opponents, and face Lokomotiv Moscow next in the Champions League.

Both sides weren’t afraid to get players forward early on, with Kerem Demirbay having a go at one end, and Juan Cuadrado getting in behind Wendell but flashing a cross hard across goal.

It was Juventus who broke the deadlock midway through the first half, as Higuain and Jonathan Tah went for a high Cuadrado ball with he German heading straight into the air only for the Bianconeri No.21 to show great control and finish past Lukas Hradecky from 18 yards.

Hradecky was called into action not long before the break when Higuain got free on the left and tried to curl one in to the far corner, but the Finn was equal to the effort.

After the break it was even with Leverkusen trying for an equaliser, but not really causing the Bianconeri many problems.

Cristiano Ronaldo should have doubled the lead when Cuadrado found the Portuguese star unmarked in the penalty area, but Hradecky made a fine block.

Higuain was front and centre for Juventus again, getting to the goalline and his cutback was initially missed by Ronaldo, but it fell kindly to Bernardeschi, who, unmarked, lashed the ball home.

Another fantastic opportunity fell the way of Ronaldo, as Higuain got down the left and fizzed a wonderful ball to the No.7’s feet and once more Hradecky was equal to the strike.

Jonathan Tah headed over, and Nadiem Amiri had a shot blocked as Leverkusen huffed and puffed but ultimately could blow the Juve backline down.

Then as full time approached, Ronaldo got his goal as substitute Paulo Dybala played the forward in and his first time effort nestled into the bottom corner.