Honda offers himself to slumping AC Milan

Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has offered himself to former club AC Milan, as the Rossoneri’s sputtering start to the Serie A continues.

The Italian giants are facing the heat after picking up just six points from their opening six matches, with their latest disappointment coming in the form of a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday.

As a result coach Marco Giampaolo is already at risk of being sacked, but Honda has let it be known he would be more than willing to return to Milan in an effort to boost their fortunes.

I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me! @acmilan — KeisukeHonda(????) (@kskgroup2017) September 30, 2019

“I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me1,” he tweeted at the Rossoneri from his official account.

It isn’t the first time Honda has offered himself to a club however, as he sent a similar message to Manchester United just a few days ago.

Honda played for Milan from 2014 to 2017, notching 11 goals and 14 assists in 92 matches.