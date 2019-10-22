Howedes: Lokomotiv didn’t play like Barcelona, which was annoying for Juventus

After a late Paulo Dybala double which gave Juventus a 2-1 win, Lokomotiv Moscow defender Benedikt Howedes was complimentary to the match winner, but also insisted the Russians’ style of play was frustrating to the Bianconeri.

Aleksei Miranchuk silenced the Allianz Stadium as he opened the scoring for the visitors, who were under the cosh for almost the entire game, having just 23 percent possession, and three shots on goal.

Despite the resistance, Dybala got the Bianconeri back in the game with 13 minutes left to play and bagged his second moments later to send the Bianconeri fans wild, and grab all three points for Juventus.

“I think we defended pretty good for a long time,” Howedes told reporters, “and lost the game because of two good individual moments from Paulo [Dybala] and in the end that makes the difference.

“We didn’t give Juventus much space to create, and like I said we defended pretty good, we didn’t play like Barcelona and we weren’t attacking for fun and this was a little annoying for Juve.

“The fact we played so tight together and didn’t let them play, but that was our mentality and I think we did pretty good, but in the end they have Dybala and he makes the difference.

“I talk to Dybala a lot, he is a good guy and a fantastic player. He is one of the best in the world and today he showed that.

“I am personally happy for Juve and for him, but it’s not nice that we lost the game.”