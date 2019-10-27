Immobile ends Lazio’s away struggles dramatic finale at Fiorentina

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Ciro Immobile ended Lazio’s recent away struggles and made himself the fourth highest scorer in the club’s history with a late winner to give his side a 2-1 win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

The Biancocelesti were winless in three on the road, but Immobile ensured that’s where their problems stopped with his 77th goal for the club, drawing him level with Giorgio Chinaglia and sealing victory.

Only two of the last 17 meetings between the sides in Tuscany had ended all square before this weekend’s clash, and that looked set to become three from 18 until Serie A’s top scorer popped up late on to head home another decisive goal for his side.

Joaquin Correa silenced the Curva Fiesole by opening the scoring beneath it. A quick attack saw Immobile slip him through and facing Bartlomiej Dragowski. Waiting and teasing the Viola goalkeeper, he let him move first before rounding him and slotting into an open goal.

The forward was initially thwarted by the offside flag and his goals was chalked off, but just as VAR consultation had an earlier Immobile strike ruled out, it reversed this decision and the goal stood.

But the lead didn’t last and Federico Chiesa levelled five minutes later. Franck Ribery ran at four Lazio defenders from the left before offloading centrally to Chiesa who fired a first-time strike into Thomas Strakosha’s near-bottom corner.

Chiesa wasted a glorious chance just shy of the hour mark. Ribery broke and again centred to the Italian but, clearly thinking the his supporting teammates were closer, he dummied the ball and let it roll into Strakosha’s grateful arms.

Lucas Leiva almost punished him immediately, forcing Dragowski into a good stop with his strike from the edge of the area.

Gaetano Castrovilli got beyond Lazio’s backline and drove low but Strakosha was equal to it.

Immobile was again the hero for Simone Inzaghi’s side as he found himself on the end of a deep Jordan Lukaku cross to clinch the points in the 89th minute.

Felipe Caiceido could have made it a two-goal margin but he missed a stoppage time penalty. A small minority of fans could be heard making monkey chants as he approached the ball.