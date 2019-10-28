Immobile writing his name into Lazio history

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Lazio lived through the same familiar tale that they’ve been told many times before on Sunday evening as Ciro Immobile once again emerged as their hero in a 2-1 win at Fiorentina.

Ciro Immobile became Lazio's fourth highest goalscorer as he ended their winless run on the road with a last-minute winner at Fiorentina. @ConJClancy is at the Franchi for #FIFattheGames. Report ? https://t.co/ermMOeTidY #FiorentinaLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Ve2tlThmEN — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) October 27, 2019

Just like last week’s point against Atalanta, this was a result that didn’t always seem to be coming, and they might well have left Tuscany with nothing at all to show for their efforts had La Viola been more clinical in their own ventures forward.

But Lazio resisted the threat of Franck Ribery, Federico Chiesa and co. and put themselves in a position to take all three points in the final minute of the 90, even having enough time left over to be awarded a penalty that Felipe Caiceido would go on to miss.

Immovable Immobile



Ciro Immobile will forever be part of Lazio’s history and he added another line to his profile in the club’s record books by moving level with Giorgio Chinaglia on 77 goals, fourth in their all-time records.

The Italian has found a home in Rome and the setup under Simone Inzaghi brings the best out of him.

His figures each season would lead you to believe that he’s a typical No.9 who stands around the box and offers little else, but Immobile is anything but.

Always working the channels, creating space for others with his defence-splitting runs and being a handful for the entirety of an opposing backline, you could argue that Immobile is better with his back to goal than he is facing it.

The Romans are at times criticised for their reliance on him for goals, but that’s definitely not a stick to beat him with and there’s no doubting they’d be a lot worse off without him.

He had a first-half strike rightly ruled out for offside in Florence, but he wasn’t to leave before getting his work done, bagging a last-minute header to take the points back to the Eternal City.

Franck’s a level above



The reaction to Franck Ribery’s arrival in Florence was mixed. Some people hailed his signing as the second coming, while others were more sceptical that a side in transition would look to a 36-year-old as a key figure to their new project, but he’s already showing that he was worth the punt.

Every time he touches the ball he generates excitement around the Franchi, and fear into the defenders tasked with stopping him.

He sent warning shots early on as his purposeful run forward ended with him blazing a shot over the bar due to a bobble on the surface, but he made amends before too long had passed.

A goal behind, the Frenchman assumed responsibility and took on four Lazio players before teeing up Federico Chiesa 12-yards from goal for the leveller.

He remained their biggest threat in the second half before Montella opted to take him off due to his apparent fatigue and with a midweek round of Serie A to come.

Another sour note

There was time for some unwelcome news though as Lazio were awarded a stoppage-time penalty. With Felipe Caiceido running to kick the ball, a minority of supporters aimed monkey noises in his direction.

After missing, a handful continued to make the noises.