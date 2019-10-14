Inter defender ruled out for at least two weeks

Inter will be without full-back Danilo D’Ambrosio for the next two weeks after the Italian suffered a broken toe on international duty.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Italy’s 2-0 win against Greece on Saturday, which saw the Azzurri book their place at Euro 2020.

Unfortunately it came at a cost for the Nerazzurri, who revealed D’Ambrosio suffered a broken toe.

“Danilo D’Ambrosio underwent an X-ray scan this morning following the injury he picked up during the EURO 2020 qualifier between Italy and Greece in Rome,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The defender has fractured the proximal phalanx bone in the fourth toe of his right foot. D’Ambrosio’s condition will be re-evaluated next week. ”

D’Ambrosio’s agent spoke about the injury and stated he expects the Italian to miss the next two weeks.

“After that knock to his foot he continued playing because he thought it was nothing,” Vincenzo Pisacane told Radio Marte.

“Instead it was a small fracture. He will have to stay out for at least the next 15 days.”