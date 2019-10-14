Inter fans direct anger at Juventus star after Sanchez injury

With Alexis Sanchez facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Inter fans have directed their anger at Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado for his role in the injury.

The two squared off over the weekend in international play, as Chile and Colombia played to a 0-0 draw.

Unfortunately for Inter fans, the biggest news coming out of the friendly is the injury suffered by their 30-year-old striker.

Sanchez was taken down by a heavy challenge from Cuadrado late in the match, and an initial statement from the Chilean football federation stated the forward suffered dislocated tendons and possible ligament damage.

With the forward back in Italy ahead of further tests, there are fears he could miss the next two to three months of action.

That has angered Inter fans, who have shown their displeasure with Cuadrado on Twitter.

“It’s moments like this where I miss Perisic,” wrote one user.

“The Derby d’Italia isn’t limited to just 90 minutes,” wrote another.

“Today my thoughts are directed at Cuadrado. The wheel turns. Good day,” stated a less than impressed Inter fan.