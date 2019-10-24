Inter linked with January move for Bayern Munich star

Reports out of Germany suggest Inter are keen to land Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller in January.

The 30-year-old has started just three Bundesliga matches so far this campaign, and he’s made it clear he isn’t happy with his lack of playing time.

As a result Kicker and Bild are both reporting that Inter have started talks with Muller over a January move, with the German open to the switch.

Kicker states that Muller and his representatives were less than impressed with President Uli Hoeness’ recent comments stating that it’s only natural the German has been relegated to the bench after the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

Muller’s contract with Bayern runs until 2021, but it’s believed the Bavarian club would be willing to let him go should he ask for a move given his loyalty to the club over the years.

Inter have a history of bringing German players to Italy, with the likes of Lothar Matthaus, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andreas Brehme and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge all having played for the Nerazzurri.