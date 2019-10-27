Inter open talks for Barcelona pair

Inter are keen on both Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic and are hoping to lure them away from Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Antonio Conte has made his desire to sign the Croatian clear to the club, and they’re now hoping that they can land the Chilean as well, who has struggled for minutes under Ernesto Valverde this season.

“Inter want them,” read a Mundo Deportivo headline on their Sunday front page.

According to the newspaper, the Nerazzurri have made contact with the Catalans in order to discuss a deal for the pair.

Barcelona are more willing to let Rakitic go than the ex-Juventus player, and they’re open to an offer €35 million.