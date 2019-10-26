Inter Player Ratings: Candreva can’t make up for Brozovic errors

Despite a standout performance from Antonio Candreva, two errors from Marcelo Brozovic were the difference as Inter were held to a 2-2 draw with Parma on Saturday.

The Italian continued the excellent form shown against Borussia Dortmund midweek, as he registered a goal and an assist to lead the way for the home side.

Unfortunately he wasn’t helped by Brozovic, who made two costly mistakes on the Parma goals which ultimately prevented Antonio Conte’s side from leapfrogging Juventus in the standings.