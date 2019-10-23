Inter Player Ratings: Lautaro leads while Esposito introduces himself

Lautaro Martinez led the Inter attack, while Sebastiano Esposito introduced himself on the European stage in the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The Argentine kept his cool to fire the Beneamata into the lead in the first half, and while he saw a penalty saved in the second, Lautaro once again showed his quality to the delight of Antonio Conte.

The coach will also be pleased with the impact Esposito had off the bench despite being just 17 years of age, as he won the Inter penalty despite being hounded by Mats Hummels and Julian Weigl.